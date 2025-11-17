Matt Davis Returns from San Jose
Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Matt Davis has been loaned to Wichita.
Davis, 24, has been a workhorse for the Thunder. The rookie netminder out of Denver University leads the league in minutes played (539) and saves (287). In nine appearances, he is 2-5-1-1 with a 2.67 goals-against average and .923 save percentage and one shutout. He was called up on November 13 to the Barracuda.
The Thunder continues a six-game road trip on Friday night at 6:15 p.m. CST with a meeting against Toledo at the Huntington Center.
Images from this story
|
Wichita Thunder goaltender Matt Davis
