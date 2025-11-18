Carolina Hurricanes Goaltender Nikita Quapp Reassigned to Greensboro

Published on November 17, 2025

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that goaltender Nikita Quapp has been reassigned from Chicago to Greensboro. The 22 year old from Ravensburg, Germany will join the Gargoyles ahead of the team's upcoming road trip to Worcester.

Quapp made the Wolves' Opening Night roster out of training camp and has appeared in four AHL games this season. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, 187th overall, and made appearances in the Hurricanes' lineup during NHL Prospect Camp and throughout the 2025 preseason.

"We watched Quapp closely during the prospect tournament and through the preseason, and could see right away how calm and composed he is in the crease," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "The Wolves staff has spoken very highly of him. He brings elite talent and the ability to make big saves at critical times. We are excited to have him join our group and continue his development here in Greensboro."

In Chicago, Quapp posted a 3.89 goals against average and an .852 save percentage. Prior to signing in North America, he spent five seasons in the German DEL, appearing in 34 games, and represented Germany in four International Junior tournaments.

The Gargoyles travel to Worcester for two games on Saturday and Sunday November 22 and 23. They return to the First Horizon Coliseum Wednesday November 26 for the Thanksgiving-themed Gobble Wobble, the final home game until December 17. The purchase of two tickets or more includes a complimentary turkey hat. Don't miss out on any of the family fun, get your tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com.







