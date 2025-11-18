Carolina Hurricanes Goaltender Nikita Quapp Reassigned to Greensboro
Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and AHL's Chicago Wolves, announced today that goaltender Nikita Quapp has been reassigned from Chicago to Greensboro. The 22 year old from Ravensburg, Germany will join the Gargoyles ahead of the team's upcoming road trip to Worcester.
Quapp made the Wolves' Opening Night roster out of training camp and has appeared in four AHL games this season. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, 187th overall, and made appearances in the Hurricanes' lineup during NHL Prospect Camp and throughout the 2025 preseason.
"We watched Quapp closely during the prospect tournament and through the preseason, and could see right away how calm and composed he is in the crease," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "The Wolves staff has spoken very highly of him. He brings elite talent and the ability to make big saves at critical times. We are excited to have him join our group and continue his development here in Greensboro."
In Chicago, Quapp posted a 3.89 goals against average and an .852 save percentage. Prior to signing in North America, he spent five seasons in the German DEL, appearing in 34 games, and represented Germany in four International Junior tournaments.
The Gargoyles travel to Worcester for two games on Saturday and Sunday November 22 and 23. They return to the First Horizon Coliseum Wednesday November 26 for the Thanksgiving-themed Gobble Wobble, the final home game until December 17. The purchase of two tickets or more includes a complimentary turkey hat. Don't miss out on any of the family fun, get your tickets and more information at gargoyleshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 17, 2025
- Carolina Hurricanes Goaltender Nikita Quapp Reassigned to Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: November 17, 2025 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Admirals Sign Forward Johnny Curran - Norfolk Admirals
- Thunder Weekly, November 17, 2025 - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 17 - ECHL
- Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 18th - Game 13/72 - Reading Royals
- Komets Return Home in First Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- Matt Davis Returns from San Jose - Wichita Thunder
- Lions Attempt Late Comeback But Fall Short - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Shut out in Worcester - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Guns N' Hoses: Railers Host Annual First Responders Night Presented by Bay State Bank - Worcester Railers HC
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Wheeling's Smith Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Jake Smith Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Wheeling Nailers
- Oil Drops: Weekly Report November 17 - Oilers Aim to Extend Longest Winning Streak of Decade in First Meetings with Utah this Season - Tulsa Oilers
- Lopina Signs PTO with Rockford - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Americans Weekly: Two Week Road Trip Ahead - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Hits Road, Wicked Wings & Teddy Toss Coming Soon - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 5 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report - November 17 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 17, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Gargoyles Stories
- Carolina Hurricanes Goaltender Nikita Quapp Reassigned to Greensboro
- Gargoyles Drop Game 3 to Tahoe, 5-1
- Connor Ungar Thrills in 30-Save Shutout Win
- Gargoyles Break Through at Home, Taking Down Tahoe 4-3 in Overtime
- Khazheyev Reassigned to Greensboro Ahead of Home Stand vs Tahoe