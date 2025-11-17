Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 5

Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers gather following a goal

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-0-0-0 for the fifth week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers hosted the Trois-Rivières Lions for two games on Friday and Saturday. Worcester won 6-4 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, November 14th vs. Trois-Rivières | 6-4 W

Things are looking up overall for the Railers after their first regulation victory of the season, a 6-4 triumph over the defending Kelly Cup champion Trois-Rivières Lions Friday night. The game provided a firehose of firsts for Worcester. It was the Railers first DCU Center victory of the season and their first on home ice in 209 days, or since they beat Adirondack here on April 5. It was the first time Worcester had scored six goals in a game since last March 14 versus Norfolk, the first time this season it had the lead after one period, the first time it had a 3-0 lead in a game.

Saturday, November 15th vs. Trois-Rivières | 2-0 W

Behind sensational goaltending by Henrik Tikkanen and equally sensational penalty killing, Worcester shut out the reigning ECHL Kelly Cup champion Trois-Rivieres Lions by a 2-0 score. Tikkanen made 32 saves. The Railers killed five penalties, three in the third period. Counting the penalties and the four minutes or so Trois-Rivieres played with its goalie on the bench, Worcester spent about half the period skating 5 on 6.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Tuesday, November 18th vs. Maine Mariners | 10:05 a.m.

Friday, November 21st vs. Maine Mariners | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 22nd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles | 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, November 23rd vs. Greensboro Gargoyles | 3:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Tikkanen's shutout on Saturday was the fifth of his career in Worcester. He is one behind Mitch Gillam, the franchise's all-time leader, and tied with IceCat Brent Johnson for sixth on the Worcester all-pro list.

Anthony Callin's game on Saturday was his first back in the lineup following a four-game suspension.

Lincoln Hatten is on a career-long three-game point streak (2-1-3), while this is the third time he has scored goals in back-to-back games.

Ryan Miotto leads the Railers in points (1G, 5A).

Cole Donhauser & Drew Callin are tied for the team lead in goals (3).

Anthony Repaci is tied for fourth in the ECHL in shots.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 3-7-0-1 on the season.

The Railers went 10/11 (.909) on the penalty kill on the weekend while going 3/12 (.250) on the power-play.

Worcester is 2-1-0-0 when scoring first.

The Railers are 2-0-0-0 when leading after the second period.

Worcester is averaging 18.91 penalty minutes per game, most in the ECHL.

