Walleye Weekly No. 5: November 17, 2025

Toledo Walleye goaltender Nolan Lalonde

Overall Record: 7-3-0-0, 2nd Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

Wednesday, November 12 vs. Cincinnati (3-2 Win)

Friday, November 14 at Cincinnati (5-2 Win)

Saturday, November 15 vs. Fort Wayne (2-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

Tuesday, November 18 at Cincinnati (10:30 a.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Friday, November 21 vs. Wichita (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Saturday, November 22 vs. Wichita (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, FloSports)

Walleye Notes

Clean Sweep: The Walleye took all three of their games this week to improve to a 7-3-0-0 record through their first 10 games. They won their first School Education Day game of the season by a score of 3-2 against Cincinnati on Wednesday, their first early-morning win at the Huntington Center since November 16, 2019 (5-4 OT win vs. Wheeling). The team travelled to Cincinnati on Friday, defeating the Cyclones again by a score of 5-2, marking Liam Soulière's first professional win. Toledo then travelled back to the Huntington Center for a Saturday night win against a tough Fort Wayne team, defeating them 2-1. With the three wins this week, Toledo has 14 points on the season, good for 2nd in the Central Division behind Fort Wayne (16).

Doing it Every Way: Friday was the third time in Walleye history the team scored a goal in each of the five ways possible (even strength, short-handed, power-play, penalty shot, and empty net). Before Friday's game, the Walleye checked all five boxes on 10/27/2012 at Trenton and 1/31/2020 against Kalamazoo. In Cincinnati, Jordan Ernst buried a penalty shot goal (Toledo's second such goal of the season), Tanner Dickinson scored both on the power-play and on the empty net, Nate Roy scored at even strength, and Will Hillman added his third short-handed goal (Toledo's league-leading 7th) of the season.

The Mayor Helps Chilly Locals: Toledo's first line with Brandon Hawkins, Chad Hillebrand, and Tanner Dickinson combined for 13 points in the team's three games this past week. Hawkins has had four assists in his last three games, including two primary assists on Saturday. Dickinson had 2 two-point games this past week, as he scored two goals on Friday in Cincinnati and had two assists in Wednesday's early-morning contest against the Cyclones. Hillebrand has five points in his last three games, including the game-winning goal on Saturday and an additional four assists against Cincinnati (two Wednesday, two Friday).

These Special Teams are Special: Toledo's special teams on both ends of the ice have risen to the occasion as the power play is firing at 30.3% (10-for-33), good for second in the league behind Cincinnati. They also boast the league's best power play unit away from home, scoring on 7 of 18 opportunities (38.9%). Nick Andrews leads ECHL rookie defensemen in assists on the power play with four. Toledo's penalty kill also ranks 4th among the league's units, preventing power-play goals on 27 of 30 opportunities (90%). The Walleye remain one of four teams to not allow a goal on the penalty kill at home. Additionally, the Fish still hold the league lead for short-handed goals, and Will Hillman tied the Walleye single-season record for short-handed goals (3), which has been done 8 times. Hillman also leads the ECHL in short-handed goals (3) and points (5).

Brick Walls: Goaltending has played a major impact on Toledo's success this week. Nolan Lalonde started in the net twice this week, on Wednesday against Cincinnati and the other time against Fort Wayne on Saturday. Between the two games, Lalonde stopped 51 of 54 shots he faced, posting a 2-0-0-0 record and a .944 save percentage. Liam Soulière earned his first professional win between the pipes, stopping 20 of the 22 shots he faced (.909 SV%) and recording the win in his first start for the Walleye this season.

Storms Ahead: The Walleye will take on the Cincinnati Cyclones for the third time within seven days after taking both games from them last week. Puck drop for the contest is set for Tuesday at 10:30 AM. The Wichita Thunder will come to the Huntington Center this weekend for a two-game series, marking Toledo's first non-division games of the season. The Walleye own an 8-0-0 record against the Thunder all-time since the Thunder joined the ECHL in the 2014-15 season.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Chad Hillebrand (1 G, 4 A, 5 P, +2)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Nolan Lalonde (2-0-0, .944 SV%, 1.50 GAA)

