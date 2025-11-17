Lions Shut out in Worcester

Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







WORCESTER - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) were defeated 2-0 by the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders) on Sunday.

The Lions played a solid first period, generating several good scoring opportunities, but they were unable to solve Finnish goaltender Henrik Tikkanen. At the other end of the ice, Benjamin Gaudreau was also perfect through the opening frame.

In the second period, the Railers took control and opened the scoring thanks to Lincoln Hatten. The Lions once again created quality chances to get on the board, but couldn't capitalize.

The home team doubled its lead in the third, and Henrik Tikkanen shut the door on the Lions all the way to the final buzzer, securing his first shutout of the season.

Ron Choules' squad will be back in front of their fans this Wednesday night as the Norfolk Admirals come to town.







ECHL Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.