Lions Earn Three Points in Reading
Published on November 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) let one point slip away in the standings, falling 3-2 in a shootout to the Reading Royals (affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers). Ron Choules' squad finishes the weekend with three out of a possible four points.
The Lions struck early in this one, scoring twice in the first half of the opening period thanks to goals from Morgan Adams-Moisan and Riley Kidney. The home team eventually responded late in the frame with a power-play marker.
As the saying goes, "play with fire and you'll get burned" - and that's exactly what happened in the second period. The Lions took five penalties, and Carson Golder took advantage to tie the game with his second goal of the night.
The score remained tied through the end of regulation. In overtime, both sides generated quality scoring chances but couldn't find the winner. The Royals ultimately prevailed in the shootout.
The Lions will play two more road games next week, heading to Worcester to take on the Railers (affiliate of the New York Islanders).
