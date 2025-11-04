The Lions Fall in a Shootout

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The Trois-Rivières Lions suffered their first home loss of the season, falling 2-1 in a shootout to the Greensboro Gargoyles (Carolina Hurricanes affiliate).

Ron Choules' squad had a strong start, generating several scoring chances in the opening 10 minutes. Charles Martin capitalized, netting his first goal in a Lions uniform.

The second period moved along smoothly, with the 1-0 score remaining unchanged until the buzzer. Notably, goaltender Hunter Jones, who got the start this afternoon, was forced to leave the game and did not return.

The visitors tied the game in the opening minute of the third period. The deadlock held until the shootout, where Lions netminder Benjamin Gaudreau was beaten twice.

The two teams will face off again tomorrow afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron to wrap up their three-game series.

Three Stars of the Game

1st Star: Zach Faremouth, Greensboro Gargoyles

2nd Star: Charles Martin, Trois-Rivières Lions

3rd Star: Connor Ungar, Greensboro Gargoyles







