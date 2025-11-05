ECHL Transactions - November 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 4, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Tanner Andrew, F

Orlando:

Keanan Stewart, F

Carson Focht, F

Utah:

Jake Barczewski, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Anthony Firriolo, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Robilotti, D Placed on Reserve

Bloomington:

Add Sullivan Mack, F Assigned by Hartford

Fort Wayne:

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Austin Magera, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Austin Magera, F Placed on Reserve

Add Ian Pierce, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Murphy, D Placed on Reserve

Greensboro:

Delete Ruslan Khazheyev, G Recalled to Chicago Wolves by Carolina

Delete Noah Delmas, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Idaho:

Add Kaleb Pearson, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Angus MacDonell, F Placed on Reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jack LaFontaine, G Assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Zach Uens, D Assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Kyle Pow, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Norfolk:

Delete Grant Hebert, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add David Jankowski, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from Reserve

Orlando:

Add Jack Adams, F Signed ECHL SPC

Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Rapid City:

Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Quinn Olson, F Placed on IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Add Scott Docherty, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Wheeling:

Delete Zach Gallant, F Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Maxim Pavlenko, G Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Add Jack Bar, D Activated from Reserve

Delete T.J. Lloyd, D Placed on Reserve







