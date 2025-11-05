ECHL Transactions - November 4
Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 4, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Tanner Andrew, F
Orlando:
Keanan Stewart, F
Carson Focht, F
Utah:
Jake Barczewski, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Anthony Firriolo, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Robilotti, D Placed on Reserve
Bloomington:
Add Sullivan Mack, F Assigned by Hartford
Fort Wayne:
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Austin Magera, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Austin Magera, F Placed on Reserve
Add Ian Pierce, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Murphy, D Placed on Reserve
Greensboro:
Delete Ruslan Khazheyev, G Recalled to Chicago Wolves by Carolina
Delete Noah Delmas, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Idaho:
Add Kaleb Pearson, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Angus MacDonell, F Placed on Reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Logan Terness, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jack LaFontaine, G Assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Zach Uens, D Assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Kyle Pow, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Norfolk:
Delete Grant Hebert, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add David Jankowski, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Tanner Andrew, F Activated from Reserve
Orlando:
Add Jack Adams, F Signed ECHL SPC
Add Keanan Stewart, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Rapid City:
Add Aaron Chiarot, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Quinn Olson, F Placed on IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Add Scott Docherty, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mitchel Deelstra, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Jaxsen Wiebe, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Wheeling:
Delete Zach Gallant, F Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Maxim Pavlenko, G Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Add Jack Bar, D Activated from Reserve
Delete T.J. Lloyd, D Placed on Reserve
