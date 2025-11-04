Bison Acquire Goaltender McKay from Grizzlies

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski announced today that the team has acquired goaltender Dryden McKay from the Utah Grizzlies in exchange for goaltender Jake Barczewski.

McKay, 27, appeared in four games with Utah earning one win and recording a 2.80 goals against average and .905 save percentage.

The 6-foot, 183-pound Downers Grove, Illinois native played seven games with Bloomington and 35 games with Greenville last season. He also played in one AHL game with the Ontario Reign.

Now in his fourth professional season, McKay has tabbed a 43-44-10 record with a 3.05 goals against average and .904 save percentage in 103 ECHL games. He has appeared in three AHL games with a 1-1-1 record.

McKay was the recipient of the NCAA's Hobey Baker Award in 2022 and recognized as the NCAA's top player. In four seasons at Minnesota State University-Mankato, he earned a 113-20-4 record and registered a 1.46 goals against average and .932 save percentage with 34 shutouts in 140 games. His wins and shutouts are the most by any goaltender in NCAA history.

Barczewski, 26, stopped 23 of 28 shots faced in his sole appearance with the Bison on Saturday, October 25- a 6-2 loss to the Toledo Walleye.

