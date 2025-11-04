Grizzlies Acquire Jake Barczewski from Bloomington for Dryden McKay

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired goaltender Jake Barczewski from the Bloomington Bison for goaltender Dryden McKay.

Barczewski played with Utah during the 2024-25 season and had a record of 16-15-3 with a .902 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He led Utah goaltenders with 40 games played last season.

Barczewski was a four-year starter at Canisius College from 2019-2023, where he played in 100 games and had a record of 44-42-8 with a .917 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average. Barczewski was named First-team all-conference in 2021-22 and third team in 2022-23. He was named the 2020-21 Canisius Male Athlete of the Year. He transferred to the University of Michigan for the 2023-24 season, where he recorded a 20-14-3 record, two shutouts, a .907 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA. With Michigan Barczewski had 12 games with 30 plus saves.

McKay appeared in 4 games with Utah this season and had a .905 save percentage and a 2.80 goals-against average.

The Grizzlies are on the road at Wichita for games on November 6-7. Face-off both nights from INTRUST Bank Arena is at 6:05 pm mountain time. The Grizzlies are home for four games in November. They host Idaho on November 14 at 7:10 pm and Allen on November 26, 28-29.







