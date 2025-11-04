ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced that Utah's Rilen Kovacevic has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #76, Jacksonville at Utah, on Oct. 31.

Kovacevic is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized dangerous tripping infraction at 15:04 of the second period.

Kovacevic will miss Utah's games at Wichita (Nov. 6 and Nov. 7) and vs. Idaho (Nov. 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







