Rapid City Rush to Honor Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza on Saturday

Published on November 4, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, will honor the life and legacy of Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza during the first intermission on Veterans Appreciation Night, Saturday, November 8th, at The Monument Ice Arena.

Lance Corporal Espinoza lost his life on August 26th, 2021, during the withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. He was one of 13 servicemen and women tragically killed by an ISIS-K suicide bomber near Abbey Gate at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. Espinoza, a proud United States Marine and American hero, was just 20 years old.

His mother, Elizabeth Holguin, and stepfather, Victor Manuel Dominguez Sr.- loving parents who supported David as he pursued his dreams and stayed in touch halfway across the world- will be in Rapid City for the weekend and at Saturday's Veterans Appreciation Night game. Espinoza's brother, Victor Dominguez Jr., and sister, Delilah Dominguez, will also be in attendance as our distinguished guests.

David Lee Espinoza was a lifelong Texan, born in Laredo and raised in nearby Rio Bravo, Texas. His interest in the military began as a little kid, playing with toy soldiers. Everyone who knew David knew he wanted to join the Marine Corps, and upon graduating from Lyndon B. Johnson High School in Laredo in 2019, he did just that.

Lance Corporal Espinoza enrolled in the Marines in August of 2019. He graduated from basic training in San Diego, then went to the School of Infantry at Camp Pendleton, California. Espinoza deployed to Jordan in April of 2021. He was transferred to Kabul to assist with the evacuation of refugees, American citizens, and U.S. forces, just one week before the attack.

"Lance Corporal Espinoza chose to join the Marine Corps with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service," said Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar, also a native Laredoan, in a 2021 speech. "When I heard what happened in Afghanistan, I was heartbroken and reminded of our armed forces' selfless acts of service. Lance Corporal Espinoza embodied the values of America- values of grit, dedication, service, and valor. Lance Corporal Espinoza and the other fallen servicemembers will never be forgotten. Thank you for your service. We will always remember you and your ultimate sacrifice. The brave never die."

LCpl Espinoza, and all 13 servicemembers who lost their lives, received the Purple Heart in September of 2021. President Donald J. Trump recently hosted the families of the 13 fallen heroes at the White House for a proclamation signing in remembrance of the fourth anniversary of the attacks.

Espinoza, who never complained about his duty or his assignments, served our nation with great distinction and gave his life to protect our country.

Veterans Appreciation Night, presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet, is Saturday, November 8th. Puck drop is at 4:05 p.m. MST. Tickets can be purchased at www.rapidcityrush.com or by calling the Rush front office at 605-716-7825.







