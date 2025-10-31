Rush Acquire Hubbarde to Complete Trade with Iowa

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Friday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the team has acquired forward Matt Hubbarde from the Iowa Heartlanders.

This completes the future considerations transaction that sent defenseman Alexander Stensson to Iowa on Thursday.

Hubbarde, 25, played 13 games for Iowa last season upon completion of his collegiate career. Between those 13 games last year and six this season, Hubbarde has totaled three goals and eight points in 19 games. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward faced the Rush twice back in March.

The Pickering, Ontario native led the University of Alaska-Fairbanks in scoring last year. He previously competed at Dartmouth College in Providence College at the NCAA Division I level.

