Knight Monsters Get All Treats And No Tricks With 5-2 Win Over Idaho

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, got revenge against the Idaho Steelheads, beating them by a score of 5-2 on Halloween night.

In the first period, Kevin Wall opened the scoring at the 9:54 mark off a beautiful feed from Casey Bailey and Trent Swick to make it 1-0 Tahoe. The Steelheads would answer in the final three minutes as Charlie Dodero sniped one home from the right point to tie the score at 1 heading into the locker room.

In period number two, Nick Portz opened the scoring for Idaho at the 2:17 mark to give the Steelheads the lead. However, Kevin Wall would find his second goal of the night on a loose puck in front of the net, and Jake McGrew would tally on the power play at 9:49 to give the Knight Monsters a 3-2 lead. With 6:02 to go in the second period, Knight Monsters goaltender Zane McIntyre stopped Steelheads forward Angus MacDonell on a penalty shot to preserve a one-goal lead through the first 40 minutes of action.

In the final frame, Casey Bailey buried a wrist shot off a feed from Sloan Stanick to make it 4-2, and Mike O'Leary would post his first goal of the season with an empty net to give the Knight Monsters a 5-2 victory.

The rubber match of this three-game series takes place tomorrow, Saturday, November 1, with puck drop at 6:10 pm PT.

