Game Day Preview: Happy Halloween

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the middle game of a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush tonight at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center. The Rush took the first game 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Game Night Producer: John Beifuss

On-Ice Interviews: Isabella Keating

ECHL Editor: Matthew McDowell

Next Home Game: Saturday, November 1st vs Rapid City Rush, 7:10 PM CDT

Last Time Out: The Americans battled back on Wednesday night to tie the Rapid City Rush with a third period goal from Colton Hargrove (1), but Rapid City took advantage of an Allen penalty late in the final period, netting the game winner in overtime for a 2-1 win at CUTX Event Center. The Americans earned their first home point of the season.

Through the First Four: Since winning on opening night in Wichita 3-2 in a shootout, the Americans have dropped three games in a row. In four games this season, opponents are outscoring the Americans 20-10.

Goalie Battle: Marco Costantini and Connor Murphy battled it out on Wednesday night in the series opener. The two combined to stop 78 of the 81 pucks fired on net. Both goalies earned a star in the game. In two regular season starts this season for the Americans, Costantini has an impressive 1.98 goals against average and a 0.951 save percentage.

Power Play Slumping: Since scoring two power play goals on opening night in Wichita, the Americans have gone three straight games without a power play goal. Sam Sedley leads the Americans with two power play points.

Costantini Returns: Americans defenseman Anthony Costantini who missed both games last weekend due to illness returned to the Americans lineup on Wednesday night. The twin brother of Americans goalie Marco (Costantini) spent the last two seasons in the ECHL with the Tulsa Oilers

From the Affiliation: The Americans AHL Affiliate the Belleville Senators, saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night. Jackson Parsons was the backup netminder to Hunter Sheppard. Danny Katic saw action, finishing the game with two penalty minutes.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans

Overall: 1-2-1

Home: 0-2-1

Away: 1-0-0

Last 10: 1-2-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (2) Matt Register

Assists: (2) Sam Sedley and Mark Duarte

Points: (3) Matt Register

+/- (1) Brad Morrison

PIM's (8) Thomas Caron

Rapid City Rush:

Overall: 3-2

Home: 1-1

Away: 2-1

Last 10: 3-2

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Goals: (3) Carter Wilkie and Blake Bennett

Assists: (4) Billy Constantinou and Ryan Wagner

Points: (5) Blake Bennett

+/-: (+4) Carter Wilkie, Billy Constantinou, and Xavier Bernard

