Oilers Earn Sweetest Treat with 4-2 Downing of Kansas City on Halloween

Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 4-2 on Friday night at Cable Dahmer arena to avenge Tuesday's loss and stop a three-game losing streak.

Tyrell Goulbourne kicked off the scoring just 1:48 into the action, spinning the rebound off a point shot from Tanner Faith past the goal line to place the Oilers up 1-0. Brodi Stuar t extended Tulsa's lead to 2-0 10 minutes later, squeezing home a sharp-angle shot that stunned Ian Shane for his first as an Oiler and a two-point night. Drew Elliott blasted a one timer past a desperate Shane less than two minutes later, securing Tulsa a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.

Jack Randl scored the only goal of the second period, pulling the Mavericks within a pair at a 3-1 score.

Randl added his fourth goal of the season series with a surgical breakaway finish that cut the Oilers' advantage to 3-2 with 11:22 remaining in the game. Kansas City had several solid attempts, including a six-on-four power play, but Tomas Suchanek turned away each chance for his team-best second win on the year. Justin Michaelian topped the performance with a high-effort empty netter 58:46 into his first game back from an injury that held him out of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers face the Mavericks in a rubber match Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:05 p.m. inside Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri before heading home for a 3:05 Sunday Family Funday at the BOK Center against Wichita.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers







ECHL Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.