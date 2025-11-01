Oilers Earn Sweetest Treat with 4-2 Downing of Kansas City on Halloween
Published on October 31, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 4-2 on Friday night at Cable Dahmer arena to avenge Tuesday's loss and stop a three-game losing streak.
Tyrell Goulbourne kicked off the scoring just 1:48 into the action, spinning the rebound off a point shot from Tanner Faith past the goal line to place the Oilers up 1-0. Brodi Stuar t extended Tulsa's lead to 2-0 10 minutes later, squeezing home a sharp-angle shot that stunned Ian Shane for his first as an Oiler and a two-point night. Drew Elliott blasted a one timer past a desperate Shane less than two minutes later, securing Tulsa a 3-0 lead heading into the second period.
Jack Randl scored the only goal of the second period, pulling the Mavericks within a pair at a 3-1 score.
Randl added his fourth goal of the season series with a surgical breakaway finish that cut the Oilers' advantage to 3-2 with 11:22 remaining in the game. Kansas City had several solid attempts, including a six-on-four power play, but Tomas Suchanek turned away each chance for his team-best second win on the year. Justin Michaelian topped the performance with a high-effort empty netter 58:46 into his first game back from an injury that held him out of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
The Oilers face the Mavericks in a rubber match Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:05 p.m. inside Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri before heading home for a 3:05 Sunday Family Funday at the BOK Center against Wichita.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
