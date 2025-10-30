Tulsa Adds Rookie Forward Kevin Gursoy

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, announced Thursday the signing of rookie forward Kevin Gursoy.

Gursoy, 26, most recently spent time with the Toledo Walleye, registering a goal, an assist, six shots and a +1 rating during Toledo's two-game preseason. The rookie forward made Toledo's Season-Opening Roster but was released before appearing in the regular season following some late signings.

"Gursoy is a player I tried to get during the summer," Head Coach Rob Murray said. "When I saw that he had been released from Toledo heading into our season opener, I knew I wanted to keep tabs on him. Waiting for things to click is not a luxury you have at this level, and he was a player I was intent on getting if we needed to make some changes. He had a productive preseason and has produced consistently at every level he's played at. We are looking for him to continue that here and are eager to see what he brings - starting with this weekend in a lineup that personnel wise will look very different from Tuesday's."

The five-foot-11, 180-pound winger led Toronto Metro University last season with 28 points (8g, 20a) in 28 games and ranked second in scoring with a career-high 30 points (15g, 15a) during the 2023-24 season. As a freshman at Ryerson University, Gursoy finished fifth in USports postseason scoring, notching eight points (4g, 4a) in seven games.

Prior to his collegiate career, the La Salle, Ontario native spent three seasons in the QMJHL, compiling 114 points (51g, 63a) in 187 games split between Saint John, Charlottetown and Halifax. The newest Oiler spent the most time with Charlottetown, where he was the teammate of former Oilers Drew Elliott and Hunter Drew.

The Oilers head to Kansas City for the second of three games this week against the Mavericks tomorrow, Oct. 31 at 7:05 p.m. before finishing out the three-game series with another bout at Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6:05 p.m. Tulsa finishes up the week hosting longtime rivals Wichita at the BOK Center for the first time this season on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.

--

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.