Nailers News & Notes - October 30, 2025

It is finally time to play a hockey game at WesBanco Arena in the 2025-26 season! The Wheeling Nailers went 2-1-0 in their first three road games, and are ready to go "under the big top" for a circus-themed home opener as part of a two-game series against the Norfolk Admirals.

GRACE IS EXTREMELY GOOD

Make sure you stay in your seats (perhaps just the edges of them) during the intermissions on Saturday night for a pair of high-energy, high-skill performances by Grace Good. Grace is a two-time Guinness World Record holder, who starred on season 18 of America's Got Talent, and in June, she performed at the NBA Finals. Hula hoops and fire will both be part of Saturday's show, which has been known to leave audiences breathless. In addition to the intermission performances, fans will get to enjoy circus activities such as balloon animals in the front lobby, and everyone will receive a 2025-26 magnetic schedule.

Q BECOMES THE "C"

When the Nailers take the ice on Saturday night, one player's jersey will look slightly different. Matthew Quercia was named the team's 30th captain earlier in the week, after serving as one of the alternate captains for the first three games of the season. Quercia joins a long list of fan favorites to wear the "C" in Wheeling that includes Darren Schwartz, Brock Woods, Shane Bakker, Derek Army, and more. The Nailers had two captains last season, as Nick Hutchison started the year with the role, before Louie Roehl earned the honor later in the campaign. Zach Gallant and David Breazeale joined Quercia as alternate captains in Cincinnati and Maine, and will continue to hold those roles. Gallant and Breazeale have both been captains previously in their careers - Gallant with the OHL's Peterborough Petes and Breazeale at the University of Maine.

WEEKLY MILESTONES

More pucks got taped up and labeled over the weekend, as players got to celebrate significant moments in their careers. Three players scored their first pro goals - Aidan Sutter on Saturday, then Tommy Budnick and Max Graham on Sunday. Goaltender Maxim Pavlenko was credited with his first assist on Saturday, before David Breazeale dished out assists for his first two career points on Sunday. The largest milestone performance of the weekend belonged to Zach Gallant, who played in his 100th professional game on Sunday. Gallant nearly celebrated the occasion with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist, fight), but only received a double-minor for his scrap with Jaxon Bellamy in the first period. Zach scored his goal in the third period, then registered the primary assist on Logan Pietila's overtime winner. Gallant and Matthew Quercia are the only two players with at least one point in all three games.

GOALS GALORE

Three games in a 72-game season is a very small sample size (less than 5%), but one number that hasn't been small is the amount of goals that have been scored to this point. The Nailers and their opponents have combined to put 27 pucks into the net in the three games. That is the second highest goal total through three games involving Wheeling in the last 17 seasons, trailing only the 2017-18 campaign, which saw 28 goals in three matches. There have been 189 shots taken in the three games, meaning shooters are converting on 14.3% of attempts. The highest shooting percentage for a team last season was 12.3% by Trois-Rivières. 21 of the 27 goals have been scored at even strength, as the Nailers have scored and allowed three power play goals.

NO LOVE FOR NORFOLK

The opponent for Wheeling's home-opening weekend will be the Norfolk Admirals, who ended the 2024-25 season for the Nailers with a five-game victory (4-1) in the North Division Semifinal Series. 11 players from that team have returned to the Admirals, including former Nailer and 2024-25 leading scorer Brady Fleurent, who already has three goals in four games. Fleurent and Grant Hebert (also a returner) led the way with eight points each in the playoff series. Norfolk recently added another former Wheeling player to its roster by acquiring defenseman David Drake in a trade with Greenville. The Admirals have just three affiliate contracts on their roster from Winnipeg and Manitoba, but one of those is goaltender Isaac Poulter, who went 16-13-6 in 36 AHL games last season with Utica (New Jersey affiliate). Norfolk is 2-1-1 on the young season and is coming off of a win and an overtime loss at home against Worcester.

