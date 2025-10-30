Bison Announce Details for 2025-26 Coaches Show

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today that Elroy's will be the official Bison Coaches Show location for the 2025-26 season.

The first show of the season will be Tuesday, November 4 at 6 p.m., when fans will get a chance to speak with Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations Phillip Barski.

The Bison will be giving away free tickets to an upcoming game and free merchandise, while everyone in attendance can take advantage of food and drink specials.

Elroy's is located at 102 W Washington Street in downtown Bloomington, serving burgers, wings and more mere minutes away from Grossinger Motors Arena.

The coaches show is set to take place on the following Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. during the 2025-26 season and is free to attend and open to public: November 4, November 18, December 16, January 6, January 20, February 3, February 24, March 3, March 24 and April 7.

