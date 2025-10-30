Knight Monsters Fall on Wednesday Night to Steelheads 5-2

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, dropped the first of three games this week against the Idaho Steelheads by a score of 5 to 2.

The Knight Monsters opened the scoring for the sixth straight game, as Sloan Stanick, fresh off ECHL Player of the Week honors, scored on a sharp-angle shot to make it 1-0 Tahoe. Just under two minutes later, at 17:12 into the first period, Mason Nevers scored his first goal of the season to tie the game at 1 heading into the locker room.

In the second period, the goaltenders stole the show. Great saves from Zane McIntyre, who made his Knight Monsters debut, and from Idaho's Nolan Maier, resulted in only one goal in the middle period, scored by Jake Boltmann on the power play to give the Steelheads a 2-1 lead going into the final 20.

In the third, Idaho tallied another goal at the 8:18 mark from Tommy Bergsland to make it 3-1. At the 13:18 mark, Samuel Mayer would bury a slap shot off a bank pass from Luke Adam to make it 3-2, but Idaho would add on two empty net goals in the final two minutes to push the Steelheads to a 5-2 win.

The Knight Monsters look for revenge against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, October 31, at Idaho Central Arena, with puck drop for Halloween night hockey set for 6:10 pm PT.

