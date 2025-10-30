Bates, Davis Power Thunder Past Everblades in First-Ever Meeting

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Matt Davis stopped 29 shots, Peter Bates tallied the game-winner and Wichita held off a furious rally for a 2-1 victory over Florida on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena in the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Noah Beck tallied his second goal of the season while Ryan Finnegan, T.J. Lloyd, Kyle Masters and Michal Stinil each recorded assists.

After a brief feeling out period, Wichita started to generate some opportunities in the Florida end. Michal Stinil had the best chance after intercepting a centering feed near the Everblades line. His opportunity was thwarted off by Florida netminder Will Cranley with 1:32 to go in the first.

In the second, both teams were able to break through and find the scoresheet. Florida snapped the scoreless tie at 16:21. Craig Needham won a faceoff to the left of Davis. Reid Duke unloaded a shot that found the net and made it 1-0.

With six seconds left in the frame, Beck tied the contest at one. He stepped around Jordan Sambrook with a toe-drag move and wired a shot through a screen for his second of the year.

Just four minutes into the third, the Thunder took their first lead of the night when the Everblades were caught with seven players on the ice. Bates accepted a pass in the slot from Stinil and he buried a shot past Cranley's blocker to make it 2-1.

Florida finished with a flurry of chances, outshooting Wichita, 11-7, in the final frame. With 1:17 left in regulation, Tarun Fizer found a rebound that banked off Davis's leg pad but missed a wide-open net. The Thunder held down the fort in the final seconds and earned the win.

Wichita claims its first home victory of the season and handed Florida its first road loss of the year. The Thunder also have points in all four games to start hte season.

Ã¯Â»Â¿Beck has goals in back-to-back games. Bates has points in his first four outings of the season and his first goal of the campaign. Stinil added his fourth point in his last two games. Kyle Masters has assists in his last two contests.

The Thunder and the Everblades will play the second of a three-game series on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. Opening faceoff is set for 7:05 p.m.

On Saturday, help us honor the Day of the Dead, presented by Tezca Tattoo, La Raza and Heartland Championship Wrestling. The team will be wearing a special uniform, designed by Tezca Tattoo artist, Adrian Aldaco. There is a special t-shirt and ticket package that can be purchased HERE. There will be a band and dancers on the concourse. Fans can also stay afterward and enjoy a special wrestling showcase featuring Lucha Libre wrestlers from HCW.

Single game tickets for all games are on sale now. Our next homestand takes place starting on Wednesday, October 29 against the Florida Everblades. Buy tickets.

Season tickets are still on sale for the 2025-26 season. Lock in your seats and catch all the high paced, hard-hitting action at INTRUST Bank Arena. Click HERE now to learn how you can get your seats reserved and start paying now.







ECHL Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.