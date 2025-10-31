'Clones Fall to Fuel 2-1 on Home Ice

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Indy Fuel, 2-1, on Thursday night at Heritage Bank Center. A late push from the Cyclones fell short as the Fuel recorded their first victory of the 2025-26 season.

After a scoreless first period, Indy struck first with Brett Moravec scoring on a partial breakaway to make it 1-0. His second of the season was assisted by Jacob LeGuerrier.

LeGuerrier would strike again, this time recording his first goal of the season to make it 2-0 in favor of the Fuel. Indy would carry the two-goal lead into the final period.

Cincinnati was able to break through late after a goal was disallowed and the Cyclones were forced to go on the kill. Forward John Jaworski scored Cincinnati's first shorthanded goal of the season to make 2-1 with just over a minute to go in regulation.

Jaworski's tally was assisted by Nick Rhéaume and Jake Johnson. With his assist, Rhéaume recorded his first professional point on Cincinnati's lone goal of the game. Despite a late push, Indy held on to land their first win of the season.

Ken Appleby started for the Cyclones, making 25 saves on 27 shots on goal. Owen Flores picked up the victory, making 25 stops of his own en route to his first professional win.

The Cyclones return to action on Saturday, November 1 in a matchup against the Bloomington Bison. The game will serve as the team's "Day of the Dead" night at Heritage Bank Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and tickets can be found on cycloneshockey.com/tickets. The game will also be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.