Fuel Win First Game of Season on the Road

Published on October 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel took their first trip of the season to face the Cincinnati Cyclones on Thursday night. After a scoreless first period, the Indy Fuel took a 2-1 win.

1ST PERIOD

The first period remained quiet until 6:30, when Kevin Lombardi was called for interference, giving Cincinnati their first power play. The Fuel responded with a strong penalty kill.

The Cyclones found their rhythm late, recording seven unanswered shots to finish the period with a 9-3 advantage.

2ND PERIOD

Just 1:17 into the period, tempers flared after a save by Owen Flores, but no penalties were given.

Moments later, at 1:38, Cincinnati's Marko Sikic was called for a slashing penalty, giving the Fuel their first power play of the night. However, the Fuel were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Brett Moravec opened the scoring at 9:23, finding the back of the net on a partial breakaway assisted by Jacob LeGuerrier, who was playing in his first professional game in two years.

Riding that momentum, LeGuerrier added a goal of his own at 12:43, burying a backhander to extend the Fuel's lead to 2-0.

At 14:35, tensions rose as Jesse Tucker and Rhett Parsons squared off near center ice, earning matching five-minute majors for fighting.

Later in the period, at 17:33, Lombardi was given his second penalty of the night for tripping.

As the horn sounded to end the period, tempers flared again when Christian Berger and Cincy's Nick Rhéaume dropped the gloves. Both received five-minute majors for fighting, with Rhéaume also getting an additional two minutes for instigating. The penalties would be served at the start of the third period.

3RD PERIOD

At 4:56, Chris Cameron took his first penalty of the 2025-26 season for holding, but the Fuel successfully killed it off.

Midway through the period, Cincinnati's Braeden Kressler was sent to the box for slashing, but the Fuel were unable to capitalize on the man advantage.

Cincinnati's John Jaworski found the netting, but the goal was taken away due to a holding the stick penalty at 17:26.

With minutes to go, Cincy pulled their goalie in favor of the extra skater on the Indy Fuel power play.

Jaworski put Cincinnati on the board at 18:42 to bring the score to 2-1, Fuel.

The game ended with offsetting roughing penalties for Lee Lapid and Ben King at 19:47.

The Fuel took the 2-1 win for the first win of their 2025-26 season.







