Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Cincy

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday night in their lone game of the weekend. After tying the game late in the third period, Cincinnati forced overtime and won 5-4.

1ST PERIOD

The first half of the period went by quickly with few whistles, but at 8:12, Jordan Martin took the game's first penalty for high sticking.

This resulted in a power play goal by Cincinnati's Luke Grainger to make it 1-0 at 8:49.

John Jaworski scored with just over a minute left in the first period to make it 2-0 in favor of the Cyclones.

After the period ended, a small fight broke out between all of the players left on the ice before they headed to the locker rooms.

Shots were tied at 8-8 at the end of the first period.

2ND PERIOD

Things got chippy again right as the period started but no more whistles were blown.

Kevin Lombardi scored for the Fuel at 4:50 with the help of Chris Cameron and Jordan Martin to make it 2-1.

Ben King scored at 12:33 for the Cyclones. After a goal review process, it was called a good goal, making it 3-1 for Cincy.

Aaron Bohlinger took the game's second penalty at 15:04. He took a two minute minor for tripping to put the Fuel on their first power play of the game.

The Fuel capitalized with Sahil Panwar's first goal of the season to make it 3-2. Holden Wale and Harrison Israels claimed the assists on that goal.

Time expired on the period soon after with more chippiness before players headed back to the locker room.

Despite being down 3-2, the Fuel were outshooting the Cyclones 22-16 after two periods.

3RD PERIOD

Just as the third period started, Cincinnati's Nick Rhéaume was sent to the box for roughing after a scuffle in front of the Cyclones' goal. This gave Indy their second power play of the game.

Lee Lapid scored his first goal of the season with the help of Jesse Tucker and Christian Berger, on the power play. Against his former team, he tied the game up 3-3, early in the third period.

Lombardi scored his second goal of the game at 15:55 to give the Fuel a 4-3 lead late in the third period. Matt Petgrave and Owen Robinson claimed the assists on that goal.

Soon after, the Cyclones pulled their goaltender Kyle McClellen from net in favor of the extra skater. They put pressure on until there was 12.2 seconds left when Fuel goaltender Owen Flores took a tripping penalty, served by Panwar, giving the Cyclones a two-man advantage.

With 4.7 seconds left, Cincinnati's Ryan Kirwan scored on the power play to tie the game at 4-4.

McClellan returned to the net for the Cyclones for the remaining few seconds before overtime began.

OVERTIME

Forty seconds into the overtime period, Elijah Vilio scored for the Cyclones to take the 5-4 overtime win over Indy.







