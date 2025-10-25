K-Wings Sign Forward Luke Morgan
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Saturday that forward Luke Morgan has signed a Standard Player Contract with the team.
Morgan, 28, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 190-pound, Brighton, MI native who enters his fourth professional season. Morgan returns to Kalamazoo after skating in 38 games, amassing five goals, 11 assists, zero penalty minutes and was a plus-14 for the K-Wings last season.
In the 2023-24 campaign, he totaled 19 points in 42 games played (6g-13a) for Kalamazoo. The right-shot forward also totaled 27 points (9g-18a, 12 PIM) between two teams (Kansas City, Kalamazoo) as a rookie in 2022-23.
Morgan played four seasons for the Michigan Wolverines (2017-2022) and one season for Lake Superior State (2016-17), amassing 23 goals and 43 assists in 173 games played in his career.
The K-Wings and Heartlanders will run it back Saturday in the 20th edition of the Orange Ice game at 4:30 p.m. at Wings Event Center. The first 1,000 kids (12 and under) will receive a free Trick-or-Treat bag at the door. Come dressed in your Halloween best and take part in our costume contest for a chance to win fun prizes.
