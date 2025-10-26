Iowa Grabs Point with Two Late Goals, Wings Win It in OT, 5-4

Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders scored twice in the third to take a 4-3 lead, but the Kalamazoo Wings tied the game with 13 seconds left and then won it in overtime, 5-4, Saturday at Wings Event Center. Keltie Jeri-Leon tied the score with 2:58 left, and Jaxon Nelson scored a minute later to give Iowa a lead. Kalamazoo pulled the goalie, Ryan Cox tied it with the extra attacker on, and Andre Ghantous won it 1:51 into overtime.

Iowa is 3-1-1-0 this season, good for seven points and first in the Central Division.

Jack O'Brien opened the scoring with 8:13 left in the first with a deflection at the net front, assisted by Matt Sop and Mike Koster. Sop set up the play with a quick pass from the top of the left circle.

Kalamazoo scored the first two in the second period off strikes from Zach Okabe (:59) and Nolan Walker (4:15). Iowa's Sop scored to tie the game at two at 4:43 of the second, tying the game at two. Keltie Jeri-Leon and Adam Capannelli assisted Sop's tying goal. Wings forward Ryan Cox (11:18) tallied and gave Kalamazoo a 3-2 lead at the end of 40 minutes.

William Rousseau blocked 24 shots in the overtime defeat. Hunter Vorva made 24 saves for his first win of the season.

Iowa is next at home for three games against Fort Wayne Oct. 29, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1. The Nov. 1 game against Fort Wayne is Honoring All Heroes Night, pres. by Great Clips.







