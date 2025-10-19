Heartlanders Win Three-Hour Thriller in Shootout, 6-5

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, IL - Forward Jack O'Brien scored the shootout-winning goal in the bottom of the third round, and the Iowa Heartlanders moved to 2-0-0-0 for the first time in team history with a 6-5 win over the Bloomington Bison Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena. The game lasted three hours, tied for the longest regular-season game in Heartlanders history.

Keltie Jeri-Leon scored twice in regulation, registered three points and then scored in the second round of the shootout. Riley Mercer won his first professional game, making 25 saves.

Bloomington tied the game four times and Iowa only trailed once (3-2) before reestablishing a 4-3 lead in the second. O'Brien tied the game at three with 9:17 to go on the power play, then Jeri-Leon scored his first of two in the frame two minutes later. The fourth goal forced Hugo Ollas from the game (19 saves, 4 GA). Callum Tung took the shootout loss with 22 saves (1 GA).

The Heartlanders scored twice in the first period but Bloomington took a 3-2 lead at first intermission. Iowa led, 1-0, and 2-1. Jonny Sorenson scored first on the power play, tapping home a right-post rebound at 5:45 of the first period. Nolan Orzeck and Yuki Miura assisted. After the Bison tied it, the Heartlanders used speed to take the lead back. Isaac Johnson richocheted a centering pass on the rush from Brandon Schultz over the shoulder of the goaltender with 9:48 to go in the first.

Bloomington's Kyle Jackson scored twice and had three points in the first period. He set up Riku Ishida for the go-ahead goal on the man up with 2:34 left in the first.

The Heartlanders are back at home Sunday at 3:00 p.m. for Jammies & Jerseys Night vs. Tulsa.







