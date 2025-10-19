Steelheads Complete 6-4 Comeback Win Over Knight Monsters

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Idaho Steelheads (1-1-0-0) notched a comeback victory over the Tahoe Knight Monsters (1-1-0-0) Saturday night at Tahoe Blue Event Center for their first win of the 2025-26 regular season. The teams will finish off their three-in-three series Sunday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. MT from Stateline.

The Steelheads fell behind early in the game, as Tahoe's Casey Bailey was left alone in front to break the ice just 32 seconds into the contest.

After neither team scored for the remainder of the first period, Bailey struck again early in the middle frame, potting his second of the night just 19 seconds into the period on a shorthanded breakaway goal. The Steelheads rallied soon after and found their first goal off the stick of Liam Malmquist at 4:03 of the period to draw within one. It marked Malmquist's first goal in the ECHL. Just over four minutes later Idaho found the equalizer, as Francesco Arcuri ripped one by Tahoe goaltender Jordan Papirny from the high slot to tie the game 2-2 heading into the third period.

Early in the third Bailey completed the hat trick after corralling a loose puck in front of the net and beating Nolan Maier for a power play goal at 2:27. The back-and-forth affair would rage on as Ty Pelton-Byce scored a one-time power play goal at 7:46 to tie the game once more, before Tahoe's Jake McGrew scored on a breakaway just moments later at 9:36 to regain the lead for the Knight Monsters.

In the latter stages of the third period the Steelheads finally broke free. First, Mitch Wahl netted his third goal of the season to even things back up at 12:27. Then, with time winding down in regulation, Arcuri struck gold again to give the Steelheads their first lead of the game with just 91 seconds remaining.

Ayrton Martino added an insurance tally with an empty-net goal for his first ECHL goal at 19:08 as the Steelheads completed the comeback to grab a 6-4 win over the Knight Monsters.

Nolan Maier stopped 21 of 25 shots in the win, while Jordan Papirny turned away 37 of 42 shots in the loss.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Francesco Arcuri (IDH, 2-1-3, +2, 5 shots, GWG)

2) Casey Bailey (TAH, 3-0-0, +2, 5 shots)

3) Ty Pelton-Byce (IDH, 1-2-3, +1, 3 shots)

