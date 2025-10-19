Admirals Comeback Falls Short In South Carolina

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Coming off a thrilling overtime win the night before in Savannah, the Norfolk Admirals wrapped up their opening weekend on the road with a visit to Charleston, South Carolina, for a matchup against the Stingrays. In a tight, low-scoring battle, Norfolk's comeback bid fell just short in a 2-1 defeat.

Goaltender Alex Worthington made his professional debut in the Admirals crease, turning aside 35 of 37 shots in a strong first showing despite the loss.

The Admirals came out with energy to start the night, setting the pace early and working hard on the forecheck as they looked for the game's first goal. Norfolk generated a few solid looks in the opening minutes, but South Carolina goaltender Mitch Gibson was sharp, turning aside everything that came his way. Jace Isley had the best chance of the frame, nearly finding the net against his former team.

As the period wore on, the Stingrays started to find their footing in the offensive zone, but Alex Worthington kept things even with a composed effort between the pipes. The intensity ramped up late in the frame, but after twenty minutes, the scoreboard stayed locked at zero. South Carolina outshot Norfolk 15-9 in the opening period.

The second period saw the Stingrays take control of the pace. Norfolk didn't register its first shot on goal until nearly seven minutes in, as South Carolina kept the pressure on. Still, the Admirals held firm defensively, weathering the storm and keeping the game within reach. Through two periods, it remained scoreless, with the Stingrays holding a 12-5 advantage in shots during the middle frame.

Four minutes into the third period, the scoreless battle finally broke open as South Carolina's Romain Rodzinski buried a rebound to give the Stingrays a 1-0 lead. The goal tilted momentum in the home team's favor, and South Carolina kept the pressure on in search of another. Admirals goaltender Oskari Worthington stayed composed, turning aside several quality chances to keep Norfolk within one.

Midway through the frame, the Stingrays doubled their advantage when Ben Hawerchuk converted on a breakaway to make it 2-0. Emotions flared moments later as Dustin Geregach and Ryan Hoffer dropped the gloves, a fight that sparked life back into the Admirals' bench.

With just under nine minutes to play, Norfolk finally broke through. Grant Hebert finished a perfect feed from Jaydon Dureau, snapping a shot over the shoulder of Mitch Gibson to cut the deficit to 2-1. Despite a strong push in the closing minutes, the Admirals couldn't find the equalizer, as South Carolina held on for a home-opening win.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. SC - R. Rodzinski (1 goal, +1)

2. SC - B. Hawerchuk (Game-winning goal, +1)

3. SC - M. Gibson (20 saves off 21 shots faced)

Next Up

Norfolk heads home for its 2025-26 home opener next Friday night, when the Worcester Railers visit Norfolk Scope. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.