Americans Win in a Shootout

Published on October 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, beat the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night 3-2 in a shoutout in front of a big crowd of just under 5,000 at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Americans battled back twice to tie the score as Wichita took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a power play goal from former Americans forward Kyle Crnkovic, his first of the season. Wichita led the game by that score after the first period with both teams putting up nine shots on net.

The Americans evened the score in the second frame as Brayden Watts scored on the power play. His first goal of the season at the 12:45 mark of the period. Sam Sedley and Spencer Asuchak with the assists. With that helper, Asuchak tied Chad Costello for the most points in franchise history with his 422nd point. The game would not remain tied for long as Tyrone Bronte scored his first goal of the year less than a minute later to give the Thunder a 2-1 lead. That is the way the second period ended with Wichita holding a one-goal advantage.

The third period brought power play chances for the Americans who had two, five-on-three power plays. The Americans made the Thunder pay the price as Matt Register scored on the two-man advantage for his first of the year to even the score at 2-2. Both teams had chances down the stretch but in the end, overtime would be needed.

The Americans appeared to have won the game in the extra session as Colton Hargrove fired a puck past Matt Davis late in the extras session, but the goal was waved off, and reviewed, but determined no goal for goalie interference.

In the shootout the Americans cashed in on two of their three shots as both Michael Gildon and Hank Crone beat Matt Davis with only Kyle Crnkovic beating Jackson Parsons as the Americans got the extra point and the opening night win.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - H. Crone

2. WIC - T. Bronte

3. ALN - J. Parsons







ECHL Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.