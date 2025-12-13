Game Day Preview: Saturday Afternoon Hockey in Rapid City

Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans left wing Colby McAuley (right) races for the puck vs. the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Allen Americans left wing Colby McAuley (right) races for the puck vs. the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), close out a three-game series this afternoon against the Rapid City Rush. Game time is 4:05 PM. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 3:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 4:05 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Wednesday, December 17th vs. Tulsa Oilers, 7:10 PM CST

Even it Up: One night after the Americans dropped a 7-3 game to the Rapid City Rush, they bounced back in a big way on Friday night. Americans starting netminder Marco Costantini led the charge stopping all 29 Rush shots he faced earning the victory and the shutout. Thomas Caron's first period goal 1:29 into the game turned out to be the game winner for Allen. For the third game in a row, the Americans outshot their opponent. The Americans have totaled 130 shots over their last three games. With the win, combined with a Rapid City loss, the Americans have climbed to within three points of fourth place Rapid City with two games in hand. They jumped Utah moving into sixth place in the Mountain Division.

McAuley Milestone: Americans forward Colby McAuley will play in his 400th professional game this afternoon. McAuley joined the Americans during his rookie season (2017-2018). 178 of the 399 professional games have come with the Americans. This year through 14 games he has five points (3 goals and 2 assists). This huge milestone comes just days after Colton Hargrove played in his 500th pro game.

On the Board: Trevor LeDonne scored his first goal of the season on Friday night and his second professional goal. His first pro goal came last season with Allen where he had one goal and three assists in 15 games.

Morrison Suspended: Americans forward Brad Morrison was given a three-game suspension for his actions in Thursday night's loss to Rapid City. Morrison was given a 10-minute misconduct along with a game misconduct for Abuse of an Official. Having already served one game, he will miss tonight's game as well as next Wednesday night's game against the Tulsa Oilers.

First Timer: Americans Rookie Forward Chase Maxwell picked up his first professional point on Friday night assisting on Trevor LeDonne's first goal of the season. Through 10 games he has one point (0 goals and 1 assist).

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans

Overall: 9-9-3

Home: 5-4-1

Away: 4-5-2

Last 10: 5-4-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (18) Brayden Watts

Goals: (9) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: (2) Michael Gildon, Brayden Watts and Danny Katic

Assists: (11) Sam Sedley and Andre Anania

Power Play Assists (8) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists (1) Brayden Watts

+/- (+5) Michael Gildon and Andre Anania

PIM's (35) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Rapid City Rush:

Overall: 11-10-2-0

Home: 5-6-1-0

Away: 6-4-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Points: (23) Ryan Wagner

Goals: (11) Ryan Wagner

Power Play Goals: (1) Blake Bennett and several others

Assists: (12) Ryan Wagner

Power Play Assists (2) Blake Bennett and several others

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Cameron Buhl and Quinn Olson

Shorthanded Assists (1) Ryan Chyzowski

+/- (+9) Bobby Russell

PIM's (30) Parker Bowman

