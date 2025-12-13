Charlotte Trades Johannes to Lehigh Valley; Purpura Sent to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today that forward Hunter Johannes has been returned from his loan to the Charlotte Checkers and subsequently traded to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In a corresponding move, goaltender Vinnie Purpura has been traded to Savannah from the Reading Royals.

Purpura, 27, is in his fourth professional season and has appeared in three games for Reading this season, posting a 3-0-0 record with a .967 save percentage and a 0.99 goals-against average. The Lemont, Illinois native has played in 56 career professional games, compiling a 31-10-9 record with a .917 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average. Prior to turning pro, Purpura spent five seasons playing NCAA hockey at Boston University and Long Island University.

Johannes, 27, was in his first season with the Ghost Pirates, skating in 17 games and recording one goal and seven assists. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native has appeared in 78 career professional games, including 57 at the AHL level with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Ghost Pirates return to action Sunday when they travel to Charleston to face the Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and additional information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







