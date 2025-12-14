Thunder Take Down League-Leading Nailers, 3-1
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Shane Harper scored the game-winning goal in the third period as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the league-leading Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night, 3-1, in front of 4,324 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.
Wheeling scored the lone goal of the first period just 4:45 into the game as Brayden Edwards tipped in a shot by Eric Parker off a faceoff for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Edwards' third of the year with assists from Parker and David Breazeale and the Thunder trailed by one after 20 minutes.
Jackson van de Leest set off Teddy Bear Toss late in the second period on the power play as he re-directed a Justin Taylor pass by the left leg pad of goaltender Maxin Pavlenko to tie the game 1-1. The goal was van de Leest's second of the year with assists from Taylor and Jeremy Hanzel with 1:42 left in the second.
In the third period, Shane Harper scored a breakaway goal at the 13:32 mark for a 2-1 lead. The goal was unassisted and Harper's first of the year since returning on Friday night. Alex Campbell added an empty-net goal with 47 seconds left in the third int eh 3-1 victory.
Jeremy Brodeur stopped 24 of 25 shots in the victory.
The Thunder returns to Harding Mazzotti Arena next Saturday against Reading and Sunday against Norfolk! Fans can enjoy $4 Michelob Ultra on Saturday and it's Sunday Funday against the Admirals with $5 Busch Light (16oz.) all game.
Tickets for Thunder home games are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
### #ADKThunder
Adirondack Thunder's Shane Harper congratulated by team
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.