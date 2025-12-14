Steelheads Fall, 3-2, in Overtime to Thunder
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (15-7-3-0) fell to the Wichita Thunder (10-9-2-1) 3-2 in overtime Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena. The two teams will finish their three-in-three series Sunday afternoon with puck drop set fort 1:05 p.m. MST.
After a scoreless opening frame, Wichita opened the scoring 9:58 into the second period with their teddy bear toss goal, getting on the board with a power play goal from Donavan Houle for his seventh of the season. Idaho answered back later in the period with a goal from Angus MacDonell, who deposited a pass from Robbie Holmes into the back of the net with just 1:41 remaining in the middle frame.
MacDonell made another highlight-worthy play early in the third period, whirling around to make a behind-the-back pass to Brendan Hoffman who scored from the right circle to give Idaho the lead just over one minute into the period. The lead was short-lived, however, as John Gormley got his first ECHL goal just 1:20 later from the top of the right circle, evening the score at 3-3 toward the end of regulation. After no scoring for the remainder of the period, the two teams went to overtime for a second straight night.
Just over one minute into overtime, with the Thunder on a 4-on-3 power play that carried over from the final moments of regulation, Kyle Crnkovic scored the game-winning goal to deliver the second point to the Thunder in a 3-2 win.
Idaho's Jake Barczewski made 32 saves on 35 shots in the loss, while Wichita's Roddy Ross turned away 22 of 24 shots in the win.
ICCU THREE STARS
Kyle Crnkovic (WIC, 1-1-2, -2, 3 shots, OT winner)
Donavan Houle (WIC, 1-1-2, 0, 2 shots)
Brendan Hoffman (IDH, 1-1-2, +2, 4 shots)
