Americans Shut Out Rapid City, 4-0

Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Rapid City Rush's Blake Bennett and Allen Americans' Marco Costantini on game night

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), played the middle game of a three-game series on Friday night against the Rapid City Rush, and it was the Americans coming out on top 4-0, behind a 29-save shutout by Marco Costantini.

It was all Americans through the first two periods of play. They got two goals in the opening frame. First, Thomas Caron scored his fourth of the year from Jackson Decker and Danny Katic at the 1:29 mark. Then at 10:43 of the period, Trevor LeDonne with his first of the season and second career goal from Chase Maxwell and Danny Katic. In the middle frame the Americans made it 3 -0, as Sam Sedley fired home his first of the year and first with Allen. Colton Hargrove and Andre Anania with the assists. The Americans with a 28-18 advantage in shots after two periods of action.

Rapid City put the pressure on in the third period outshooting the Americans 12-5. Rapid City had back-to-back power plays midway through the final frame, but were unable to solve Marco Costantini, who stopped everything that came his way. It was his third career shutout. Two have come with the Americans. The other during the 2023-2024 season.

Trevor LeDonne's goal on Friday night was the second of his pro career. Chase Maxwell had an assist on LeDonne's goal. That was his first career point. Jackson Decker added another assist. After not scoring a point in his first 11 pro games, he has four points in the last six games.

The Americans go for the series win tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon at 4:05 pm at the Monument in South Dakota. The Americans lead the season series 3-2.

They Said it:

Steve Martinson: " First and foremost, we played a complete team game. The entire group stepped up and fed off each other's energy. Marco (Costantini) made his saves look easy, which was pretty incredible, since he had a lot of time off the ice."

Chase Maxwell: " Huge bounce back win for us. It was a great team win, and it felt good to contribute. Hopefully we can get out of here with another two points on Saturday."

Marco Costantini: " I t was one of our best games for us defensively, and my teammates made my job easy tonight. If we consistently play like we did today, we will have no problem climbing up the standings."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - M. Costantini

2. ALN - T. Caron

3. ALN - S. Sedley

