Game Day Preview:Americans at Rapid City, 8:05 PM CST

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans forward Colton Hargrove vs. the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Allen Americans forward Colton Hargrove vs. the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), face the Rapid City Rush tonight at 8:05 PM CST in the middle game of three games in three days. The Americans have dropped two in a row.

Rush Pull Away in the Third: The Americans battled back to cut a 3-0 Rapid City lead to a one-goal game, 3-2 in the middle frame, on Allen goals from Harrison Blaisdell, and Brayden Watts. However, Rapid City had an answer before the period came to an end, as Jonny Curran made it 4-2 Rapid City after two periods. The Rush scored three more times in the final frame. Cameron Buhl scored his second goal of the night. Former Americans forward Chaz Smedrud assisted on both of Buhl's goals. The Americans outshot the Rush 48-34 for the night

Costantini Backs Up: Marco Costantini, who has not played in a game since November 29th was the backup netminder on Thursday night in Rapid City. Costantini has been battling a lower body injury. He is expected to make the start on Friday night in South Dakota. He has a record of 5-4-3 this season in 12 games.

Drought Ends: The Americans 0-for-12 drought on the power play came to an end on Thursday night with Brayden Watts power play goal. Watts is tied with Michael Gildon and Danny Katic for the team lead with two power play goals each.

Morrison Early Exit: Americans forward Brad Morrison was given a 10-minute penalty and a game misconduct for abuse of officials in Thursday night's loss to Rapid City.

97 in Two: The Americans, who have struggled this season putting shots on net have 97 total in their last two games. The 49 shots last Saturday night were a season high.

Another Decker First: Americans Rookie Defenseman Jackson Decker scored his first professional goal on Thursday night, ripping one past Rapid City netminder Arsenii Sergeev. Decker, who was without a point i n his first 11 professional games, now has three points in his last five games. His first professional point came against the Utah Grizzlies on November 29th in Utah.

Comparing Allen and Rapid City

Allen Americans

Overall: 8-9-3

Home: 5-4-1

Away: 3-5-2

Last 10: 4-5-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (17) Brayden Watts

Goals: (8) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals: (2) Michael Gildon, Brayden Watts and Danny Katic

Assists: (11) Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists (8) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists (1) Brayden Watts

+/- (+4) Michael Gildon

PIM's (35) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Rapid City Rush:

Overall: 11-9-2-0

Home: 5-5-1-0

Away: 6-4-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0

Rapid City Rush Leaders:

Points: (23) Ryan Wagner

Goals: (11) Ryan Wagner

Power Play Goals: (1) Blake Bennett and several others

Assists: (12) Ryan Wagner

Power Play Assists (2) Blake Bennett and several others

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Cameron Buhl and Quinn Olson

Shorthanded Assists (1) Ryan Chyzowski

+/- (+9) Ryan Chyzowski, Xavier Bernard, Bobby Russell, Chaz Smedsrud and Chase Pauls

PIM's (30) Parker Bowman

