Rush Blitz Allen, Score Seven Goals for Fourth Straight Win

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush forward Quinn Olson (left) vs. the Allen Americans

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush forward Quinn Olson (left) vs. the Allen Americans(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush (11-9-2) scored a season-high seven goals in a 7-3 rout of the Allen Americans (8-9-3) at The Monument Ice Arena on Thursday.

The Rush rolled through the first period with a 3-0 advantage, scoring three goals on just ten shots. Brett Davis, Cameron Buhl scored, then Quinn Olson buried a penalty shot by former Rush goaltender David Tendeck.

Allen struck back with a pair to cut the deficit to 3-2 early in the second, but Rapid City responded with an unlikely hero. Johnny Curran, who flew in from the east coast this morning and signed a contract today, scored his first ECHL goal on a cross-ice pass from Seth Fyten. Curran and Fyten each finished with three points in the game.

Rapid City poured it on in the third. Buhl scored his second of the game, Bobby Russell added his second of the year, then Fyten tallied his first goal in a Rush uniform.

In total, 11 separate members of the Rush put up a point, with four recording multi-point games. Buhl scored multiple goals for the first time as a pro.

Arsenii Sergeev provided a career-high 45 saves on 48 shots in the victory. Sergeev has won three consecutive starts and a team-leading six games on the year.

The Rush have now won four consecutive games and six of the last seven. They have picked up 12 standings points over the last seven games, matching their total from the first 15. Rapid City is fourth in the Mountain Division.

Rapid City and Allen continue their three-in-three tomorrow night. A victory would secure a third consecutive series win for the Rush.

Next game: Friday, December 12 vs. Allen. 7:05 p.m. MST puck drop from The Monument Ice Arena.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Allen Americans on December 11th, 12th, and 13th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, December 13th is Teddy Bear Toss with a 4:05 p.m. start, presented by Black Hills Energy and Slumberland Furniture. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.