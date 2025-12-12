Americans Fall in the Series Opener with the Rush

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Anthony Costantini (right) vs. the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush) Allen Americans defenseman Anthony Costantini (right) vs. the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rapid City Rush)

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), opened a three-game series on Thursday night in South Dakota, and it was Rapid City outscoring the Americans 7-3 on at The Monument.

The Rush scored early and often in the opening frame. Brett Davis opened the scoring on an Americans turnover, firing a puck from the left circle in the back of the net for his third goal of the season. Eight minutes later Cameron Buhl alone in front of the Americans net poked one home on a play that was started by former Americans forward Chad Smedsrud. A penalty shot awarded to the Rush resulted in a 3-0 Rush lead, after a hooking call gave Rapid City the one-on-one opportunity with David Tendeck. Allen outshot Rapid City 13-11 after the first frame.

The Americans cut into the Rush lead in the middle frame as Harrison Blaisdell scored his sixth goal from Anthony Costantini and Danny Katic at the five-minute mark of the period. The Americans cut the lead to one goal as Brayden Watts scored on the power play. His team-leading eighth goal of the year from Sam Sedley and Hank Crone. Rapid City would regain their two-goal lead before the end of the period as Jonny Curran found the back of the net for the first time this season. Raid City held a 4-2 lead after two periods with the Americans outshooting the Rush 12-9 after 40 minutes of action.

The Rush pulled away in the third period as they would put three more goals on the board. The only Allen goal in the final period was scored by Jackson Decker. His first professional goal at 16:53 of the third period. Despite outshooting Rapid City 48-34, the Americans suffered their biggest loss of the season losing by four goals. The Americans lost forward Brad Morrison at the end of the second period as he was given a game misconduct for abuse of officials

Game two of the three-game series is tomorrow (Friday) night at 8:05 pm at the Monument in South Dakota.

Three Stars:

1. RC - C. Buhl

2. RC - J. Curran

3. RC - A. Sergeev

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.