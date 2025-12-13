Lions Conclude Road Trip with Loss
Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Despite holding a 1-0 lead after the first period at the Cross Insurance Arena, the Trois-Rivières Lions, an affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, fell 3-1 to the Maine Mariners on Friday night.
The Lions got off to a strong start and opened the scoring early in the game. Seven minutes into the first period, Joël Teasdale found the back of the net, recording his seventh point in as many games this season.
The Mariners responded in the second period and took control of the contest. Mitch Deelstra found himself alone in front of Lions goaltender Ben Gaudreau and scored his first goal of the season to tie the game. Just minutes later, Xander Lamppa redirected a pass from a teammate to give Maine the lead.
In the third period, Lions captain Morgan Adams-Moisan dropped the gloves in an effort to spark his team, but Jacob Hudson eventually sealed the outcome by scoring the insurance goal for the Mariners.
Former Lion Luke Cavallin delivered a strong performance in net for Maine against his former club, stopping 22 of the 23 shots he faced.
Friday's game was also a milestone for forward Anthony Beauregard, who tied the franchise record for most games played in a Trois-Rivières Lions uniform, previously held by former captain Cédric Montminy.
The Lions conclude a lengthy road trip and will return home to the Colisée Vidéotron on December 19 and 20, where they will once again face the Maine Mariners.
