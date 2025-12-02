Trois-Rivières Lions Earn Fifth Consecutive Victory

Published on December 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) are riding a strong winning streak. After a victory on Wednesday against the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils), Ron Choules' squad swept the Reading Royals (Philadelphia Flyers) this past weekend.

Forward Joël Teasdale had an excellent start with his new team, scoring twice in Friday's 5-1 win. He now has five points in just three games.

Meanwhile, goaltender Benjamin Gaudreau recorded a shutout on Saturday during the Hockey Fights Cancer game, helping his team claim a 3-0 victory.

The Lions kept the momentum going on Sunday afternoon, earning another win - this time by a score of 4-1 in front of their home crowd.

They now stand at five straight victories.

The Trois-Rivières team will look to extend the streak as they face the Idaho Steelheads (Dallas Stars) three times during the week of December 1st.

The Lions' next home game at Colisée Vidéotron is scheduled for December 19.







ECHL Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.