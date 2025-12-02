ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

Published on December 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Jacksonville's Van Wyhe fined, suspended

Jacksonville's Garrett Van Wyhe has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #249, Greensboro at Jacksonville, on Nov. 29.

Van Wyhe is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 14:43 of the first period.

Van Wyhe will miss Jacksonville's games vs. South Carolina (Dec. 3) and vs. Atlanta (Dec. 5 and Dec. 6).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Worcester's Donhauser fined, suspended

Worcester's Cole Donhauser has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #258, Worcester at Adirondack, on Nov. 30.

Donhauser is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 11:29 of the first period.

Donhauser will miss Worcester's games at Reading on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6.

Adirondack's McLane fined, suspended

Adirondack's Chase McLane has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #258, Worcester at Adirondack, on Nov. 30

McLane is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 11:29 of the first period.

McLane will miss Adirondack's games vs. Maine on Dec. 5.

Reading's Boulton fined, suspended

Reading's Sawyer Boulton has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #262, Reading at Trois-Rivières, on Nov. 30.

Boulton is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 5:41 of the second period.

Boulton was recalled by Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League today, and will miss the next two games for which is assigned to the ECHL.

Tahoe's O'Leary fined, suspended

Tahoe's Mike O'Leary has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #261, Tulsa at Tahoe, on Nov. 30.

O'Leary is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking at 3:17 of the first period.

O'Leary will miss Tahoe's games vs. Rapid City (Dec. 3, Dec. 5 and Dec. 6) and at Tulsa (Dec. 11).

Iowa's Noel fined

Iowa's Nathan Noel has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #248, Bloomington at Iowa, on Nov. 30.

Noel is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 11:33 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.







