Ryan Wagner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

Published on December 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to share that forward Ryan Wagner has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for November.

Wagner, 29, put together a historic goal-scoring run for the Rush during the month, becoming the only player in the team's ECHL history to score a goal in 10 out of 11 games. Overall, Wagner totaled 10 goals and five assists for 15 points in 12 November games.

The Rush's second-year captain recorded four multi-point performances, including a three-point game on November 5th against Tahoe. He also scored his first professional overtime goal on November 26th against Idaho.

Wagner enters the month of December tied for second in the league with 10 goals. His 20 points are tied for sixth. He is one point away from crossing 100 for his Rush career.

The Park Ridge, Ill. native was an ECHL Midseason All-Star last season, and was named to the All-ECHL Second Team. He rewrote the team's record books, tying Rapid City's ECHL-era single-season points record (79) and breaking the assists record (50) in his first year with the club.

This is Wagner's first Player of the Month nomination. His linemate, Blake Bennett, was the last member of the Rush to receive the honor, doing so for February 2025.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Allen Americans on December 11th, 12th, and 13th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, December 13th is Teddy Bear Toss with a 4:05 p.m. start, presented by Black Hills Energy and Slumberland Furniture. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.