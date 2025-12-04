Connor Murphy Called up to Calgary

Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been recalled to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Murphy, 27, has split time with Arsenii Sergeev for the entirety of the 2025-26 season. He leads the Rush in games played (10), wins (4), goals against average (2.80) and save percentage (.921). He is currently third in the ECHL with 325 saves made this season.

The third-year pro has spent his entire career in the Calgary organization. He has played 19 games with the Wranglers and 53 with Rapid City.

Murphy joins the Wranglers for their game in Abbotsford against the Canucks tonight. Nathan Torchia is meeting the Rush in Stateline, Nev. for their series at Tahoe.

