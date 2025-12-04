Connor Murphy Called up to Calgary
Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, goaltender Connor Murphy has been recalled to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.
Murphy, 27, has split time with Arsenii Sergeev for the entirety of the 2025-26 season. He leads the Rush in games played (10), wins (4), goals against average (2.80) and save percentage (.921). He is currently third in the ECHL with 325 saves made this season.
The third-year pro has spent his entire career in the Calgary organization. He has played 19 games with the Wranglers and 53 with Rapid City.
Murphy joins the Wranglers for their game in Abbotsford against the Canucks tonight. Nathan Torchia is meeting the Rush in Stateline, Nev. for their series at Tahoe.
The Rapid City Rush take on the Allen Americans on December 11th, 12th, and 13th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, December 13th is Teddy Bear Toss with a 4:05 p.m. start, presented by Black Hills Energy and Slumberland Furniture. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2025
- Heartlanders Get Goals from Johnson and Miura in 4-2 Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Score Four Unanswered Goals, Roll Icemen, 4-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Shut out by Nailers, Drop Homestand Opener, 4-0 - Reading Royals
- Pavlenko Perfect in Reading Again as Nailers Win, 4-0 - Wheeling Nailers
- Connor Murphy Called up to Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - December 3 - ECHL
- Bison Erase Multi-Goal Deficit, Defeat Walleye in Overtime - Bloomington Bison
- Grizzlies Get Goals from Ricketts and Shea in 3-2 Morning Road Test in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Ryan Kirwan Awarded ECHL Rookie of the Month Honors for November - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Kirwan Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Announce Fundraiser with Strider Bikes - Rapid City Rush
- Walleye Lose in Overtime as Hawkins Notches his 200th Pro Goal - Toledo Walleye
- Trois-Rivières' McLeod, Wheeling's Posma Are AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month - ECHL
- Mike Posma Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Game Notes: December 3, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Maine Mariners Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday - Maine Mariners
- Game Day Morning: School Day Game vs. Utah, 10:30 AM - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Connor Murphy Called up to Calgary
- Rush Announce Fundraiser with Strider Bikes
- Rush Game Notes: December 3, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Ryan Wagner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month
- Rush Game Notes: November 29, 2025 - Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads