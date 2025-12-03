Trois-Rivières' McLeod, Wheeling's Posma Are AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month
Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Trois-Rivières Lions' defenseman Wyatt McLeod and Wheeling Nailers' forward Mike Posma are the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month for November after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +11 during the month.
McLeod was even or better in 11 of his 13 November games, including a +3 on Nov. 28 vs. Reading and a +2 on three occasions - Nov. 19 and Nov. 22 vs. Norfolk, and Nov. 29 against Reading.
The 25-year-old is tied for first among ECHL defensemen - and tied for third overall in the league - with a +12 rating in 17 games this season.
A native of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, McLeod has 32 points (4g-28a) in 97 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Utah.
Prior to turning pro, McLeod had 69 points (12g-57a) in 228 career Western Hockey League games with Edmonton and Saskatoon while adding 35 points (4g-31a) in 58 career games at the University of Alberta.
Posma posted an even or better rating in 13 of his 15 games during the month, highlighted by +3 performances on Nov. 14 against Maine and Nov. 29 vs. Cincinnati.
The 23-year-old is tied for second among ECHL rookies with a +10 rating, while recording 14 points (6g-8a), in 18 games this season.
A native of Pomona, New York, Posma made his pro debut last season with Florida, notching one assist in four games.
Prior to turning pro, Posma posted 36 points (15g-21a) in 142 career games at Boston College and 40 points (19g-21a) in 86 career games in the United States Hockey League with Cedar Rapids, Tri-City and Omaha.
In recognition of thier accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Wyatt McLeod and Mike Posma with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.
Runners-Up: Jake Murray, Greenville and Israel Mianscum, Trois-Rivières (+10).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Alex Campbell and Matt Salhany (+5); Allen - Michael Gildon (+5); Atlanta - Alex Young (+7); Bloomington - Parker Gavlas and Nikita Sedov (+7); Cincinnati - Zack Trott (+5); Florida - Sean Allen, Reid Duke and Kyle Penney (+9); Fort Wayne - Alex Aleardi (+6); Greensboro - Ethan Leyh (+4); Idaho - Charlie Dodero (+6); Indy - Christopher Cameron (+6); Iowa - Max Patterson and Jonny Sorenson (+2); Jacksonville - Tyler Coffey and Brayden Hislop (+3); Kalamazoo - Quinn Preston (+6); Kansas City - Hudson Wilson (+9); Maine - Zachary Massicotte (+8); Norfolk - Ben Zloty (+3); Orlando - Tony Follmer (+6); Rapid City - Ryan Chyzowski, Quinn Olson and Chaz Smedsrud (+4); Reading - Artem Kulakov (+4); Savannah - Chris Lipe (+6); South Carolina - Kyler Kupka (+4); Tahoe - Artur Cholach (+7); Toledo - Jordan Ernst (+7); Tulsa - Jérémie Biakabutuka (+4); Utah - Danny Dzhaniyev and Colby Enns (+3); Wichita - Jack Bar (+4) and Worcester - Lincoln Hatten (+5).
ECHL Stories from December 3, 2025
- Grizzlies Get Goals from Ricketts and Shea in 3-2 Morning Road Test in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Forward Ryan Kirwan Awarded ECHL Rookie of the Month Honors for November - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Kirwan Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Rush Announce Fundraiser with Strider Bikes - Rapid City Rush
- Walleye Lose in Overtime as Hawkins Notches his 200th Pro Goal - Toledo Walleye
- Trois-Rivières' McLeod, Wheeling's Posma Are AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month - ECHL
- Mike Posma Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - Wheeling Nailers
- Rush Game Notes: December 3, 2025 - Rush at Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Maine Mariners Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday - Maine Mariners
- Game Day Morning: School Day Game vs. Utah, 10:30 AM - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.