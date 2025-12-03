Trois-Rivières' McLeod, Wheeling's Posma Are AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Trois-Rivières Lions' defenseman Wyatt McLeod and Wheeling Nailers' forward Mike Posma are the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performers of the Month for November after sharing the league lead with a plus-minus rating of +11 during the month.

McLeod was even or better in 11 of his 13 November games, including a +3 on Nov. 28 vs. Reading and a +2 on three occasions - Nov. 19 and Nov. 22 vs. Norfolk, and Nov. 29 against Reading.

The 25-year-old is tied for first among ECHL defensemen - and tied for third overall in the league - with a +12 rating in 17 games this season.

A native of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, McLeod has 32 points (4g-28a) in 97 career ECHL games with Trois-Rivières and Utah.

Prior to turning pro, McLeod had 69 points (12g-57a) in 228 career Western Hockey League games with Edmonton and Saskatoon while adding 35 points (4g-31a) in 58 career games at the University of Alberta.

Posma posted an even or better rating in 13 of his 15 games during the month, highlighted by +3 performances on Nov. 14 against Maine and Nov. 29 vs. Cincinnati.

The 23-year-old is tied for second among ECHL rookies with a +10 rating, while recording 14 points (6g-8a), in 18 games this season.

A native of Pomona, New York, Posma made his pro debut last season with Florida, notching one assist in four games.

Prior to turning pro, Posma posted 36 points (15g-21a) in 142 career games at Boston College and 40 points (19g-21a) in 86 career games in the United States Hockey League with Cedar Rapids, Tri-City and Omaha.

In recognition of thier accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Wyatt McLeod and Mike Posma with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.

Runners-Up: Jake Murray, Greenville and Israel Mianscum, Trois-Rivières (+10).

