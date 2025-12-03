Walleye Lose in Overtime as Hawkins Notches his 200th Pro Goal

Published on December 3, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye dropped this morning's contest against the Bloomington Bison in overtime by a score of 4-3 in overtime at the Huntington Center. Brandon Hawkins recorded his 200th professional goal, Mitch Lewandowski scored his first goal this season after returning to the Walleye a week ago, and Jacques Bouqout scored his first goal of the season.

How it Happened:

The first period was pretty evenly contested, as neither team reached the score sheet and both sides played clean hockey. Toledo led Bloomington in shots 11 to 8 after one.

Toledo took a hooking penalty at the 4:11 mark of the second period, giving Bloomington the first power play opportunity of the game that the Walleye killed off. Toledo went on a power play soon after the previous penalty expired, drawing a tripping call against Bloomington at the 6:40 mark of the second. Mitch Lewandowski capitalized, scoring his first goal with the Walleye this season on the power-play six seconds in. Brandon Hawkins recorded the lone assist on the goal, his 14th point in his past 11 games.

Jacques Bouquot added his first goal of the season at the 12:14 mark of the second to put Toledo up 2-0 over Bloomington off a turnover. Bouquot scored the goal unassisted. The Fish took a penalty about a minute later, putting Bloomington on their second power play of the day.

Bloomington got on the board at the 15:59 mark of the second with a goal from Michael Robidoux to cut Toledo's lead back down to one.

Brandon Hawkins notched seventh goal of the season and his 200th professional goal with a one-timer from Chad Hillebrand with 17 seconds to go in the second period, putting the Walleye up 3-1. Hillebrand and Conlan Keenan each recorded assists on the goal.

The Bison outshot the Walleye 15-7 in the second period, taking a 23-18 shot advantage in the game entering the third period.

Eddie Matsushima brought Bloomington within one again, scoring his 8th goal of the year at the 4:42 mark of the third, making the score 3-2 Walleye. Sullivan Mack added another goal for the Bison to tie the game at 3 with 7:51 to go in regulation.

The game ended up going to overtime, as Bloomington led Toledo in shots 34-21 heading into the extra period. The Bison outshot the Walleye 11-3 in the third. Eddie Matsushima buried the game-winning goal at the 2:39 mark of overtime, scoring his second of the night to seal the loss.

Local 245 Three Stars:

1 - F Eddie Matsushima, BLM (2 G)

2 - F Brandon Hawkins, TOL (1 G, 1 A, 200th pro goal)

3 - F Sullivan Mack, BLM (1 G)

What's Next:

The Walleye will prepare for two divisional games this weekend, the first of which will see the Fort Wayne Komets come back to town on Saturday. The Walleye took a 5-1 loss to the Komets in Fort Wayne last week but defeated them 2-1 at their lone meeting at the Huntington Center this season. Puck drop for the game is set for 7:15 PM.







