Mike Posma Named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

December 3, 2025

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that Mike Posma has been selected as a co-winner of the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for November.

Posma, who turns 24 on Thursday, posted a +11 rating in 15 games during November, tying him with Wyatt McLeod of Trois-Rivières for the top spot in the ECHL. Mike was even or better in 13 of 15 games, and his highest rating was +3, which he achieved on November 14th against Maine and November 29th against Cincinnati. Both of those games also saw the rookie forward tally three points, which is his career high.

In addition to +/-, the Pomona, New York native led the Nailers in scoring in November, as he collected five goals, eight assists, and 13 points. He has 14 points on the season, which ranks second on the club behind Matthew Quercia (15), while his +10 for the season is tied for first on the team with Randy Hernández.

This is the second straight season in which a Wheeling player has been named ECHL Plus Performer of the Month, as Mats Lindgren received the honor last November. Posma is the 11th player in team history to earn this selection.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Mike with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.







