Rush Announce Fundraiser with Strider Bikes

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, are pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership with Strider Bikes. The Rush will hold two raffles in conjunction with Strider Bikes with proceeds going to the All Kids Bike program.

Anyone who wishes to participate can enter the raffle now on DASH through December 11th at 5:00 p.m. MST, or on the concourse at any Rush game through December 12th. Both packages include a 12-inch Rush-themed special edition Strider balance-to-pedal bike, a Rush jersey, and Rush tickets, a value of over $600. The cost to enter is $10 for 3 tickets or $20 for 7.

The raffle will benefit the Strider Education Foundation's All Kids Bike program to continue their mission of teaching every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class. Each comprehensive learn-to-ride program includes teacher training and certification, complete 8-lesson curriculum, 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, helmets, pedal conversion kits, a teacher instructor bike, and two metal rolling storage racks - everything needed to teach kids how to ride a bike in school.

With a goal of raising $9,000, proceeds from the partnership will fully fund a program at Park Hill Elementary School in Mooresville, N.C., a Title I school located just three miles from Spire Motorsports headquarters.

"We are excited to announce our first-ever partnership with Strider Bikes and to hold this special fundraising event," said Jared Reid, President of the Rush. "Strider is an institution in Rapid City and does so much for our community. It means a lot to not only have the Rush organization and Strider come together and join forces, but for Spire to be involved as well. The custom Rush bikes are a nice touch and a special collector's item, and every raffle ticket purchased goes directly to All Kids Bike. This has been in the works for some time, and we are thrilled to finally get it started."

All Kids Bike has nearly 1800 active programs running in all 50 states, teaching approximately 180,000 kids how to ride a bike every year and impacting over 1.8 million kids throughout the 10-year lifespan of the programs already in place.

With Strider's roots right here in Rapid City, programs at RCAS are completely funded, as well as dozens of schools across the state of South Dakota.

Both bikes offered in the raffle feature Rush colors, a specialty Rush design, and are signed by the full team.

"For Strider to support All Kids Bike programs in our hometown of Rapid City means so much to us," said Alyssa Ermish, Brand Specialist with Strider Bikes. "This community is where our story began, and helping local students learn to ride is truly personal. We're also committed to helping All Kids Bike expand nationwide so kids everywhere can experience the joy, confidence, and freedom that come with being on two wheels. That's why we're proud to help fund the new program at Parkview Elementary near Spire Motorsports."

Entries will remain open until December 12th. Drawings will occur during that evening's Rush game at The Monument Ice Arena.







