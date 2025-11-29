Rush Game Notes: November 29, 2025 - Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads

Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, look to complete the three-game sweep of the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. MST on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Étienne Morin scored his first professional goal, Ryan Chyzowski buried in his 200th professional game, and the Rapid City Rush stomped the Idaho Steelheads, 6-2, last night. The Rush's power play put forth their first multi-goal output of the season. Brett Davis and Bobby Russell each scored on the man advantage in the first period. Parker Bowman opened the scoring three-and-a-half minutes into the game, and Rapid City led 3-2 at the first intermission. The second period was all Rapid City. Étienne Morin, Ryan Chyzowski, and Ryan Wagner all buried to build a 6-2 lead. In one of their best periods of the season, the Rush outshot Idaho 16-6 and held the Steelheads to very little offensively.

WE'RE RUNNING OUT OF CAPTIONS

For the second straight game, Ryan Wagner scored the final goal of the night with a snipe late in the second period. In doing so, he made some Rush history: he is the first player in the team's ECHL era to score in 10 out of 11 games, a run that began on November 1st. The captain is now tied for second in the league with those 10 goals and is fourth with 20 points.

SPECIAL TEAMS, BABY

The Rush's power play and penalty kill each had their best games of the season last night. The PP put forth their first multi-goal output of the season, going 2-for-6 with both goals in the first period. The PK pitched a perfect game at 6-for-6, but that doesn't tell the whole story: Rapid City killed off two separate 5-on-3 opportunities, totaling around two full minutes, plus an additional 4-on-4.

A 200TH GAME TO REMEMBER

Ryan Chyzowski made his 200th professional game memorable with a goal and an assist to help his team to a lopsided victory. The fifth-year pro has been one of the Rush's most consistent players in the month of November, while also showing a physical and feisty side to his game.

THE FIRST OF MANY

In his 10th professional game, Calgary Flames prospect Étienne Morin scored his first pro goal in the second period last night. Though a defenseman, Morin looked like a forward, dangling by the Idaho defense before wristing a shot home. The 20-year-old from Quebec was Calgary's second-round draft choice in 2023.

UNDER THE SNOW GLOBE

The first true snowfall of the year brought the Rush's most complete game of the season and their first series win. The 6-2 result marked a season-high in goals scored and margin of victory.

THE STEELHEAD SLAYER

Parker Bowman has a knack for scoring against the Idaho Steelheads. He has buried the first goal of the game in each of the first two games this week. Dating back to last season, five out of his nine goals have come against Idaho.

The Rapid City Rush battle the Idaho Steelheads in a three-game rivalry series on November 26th, 28th, and 29th! Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from November 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.