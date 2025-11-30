Blades Sink Ghost Pirates' Ship in 5-2 Win
Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
Savannah Ghost Pirates' Will Riedell and Florida Everblades' Oliver Cooper and Kyle Penney in action
(Florida Everblades)
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades sink the Savannah Ghost Pirates in a 5-2 win, on Saturday, November 29, Blackout Night at Hertz Arena in front of 6,216 fans.
In a physical opening period, the Ghost Pirates were the first to net a goal at 10:29 from Nick Granowicz, assisted by Liam Walsh and Matt Koopman. The Everblades returned the action with a goal scored by Hudson Elynuik, which marked his fifth goal within his five games played with the team. To finish the frame, the Pirates' Nicholas Zabaneh scored a shorthanded goal, which gave them the lead once again.
A minute and twelve seconds after puck drop, Tarun Fizer found the equalizer for the Blades as the only goal in the second period. Sean Allen and Jesse Lansdell were the recorded assists for him on the goal.
For the first time throughout the night, the Everblades took the lead with a goal scored by Logan Will, and Oliver Cooper was the helper. Kyle Penney buried another, and this time, Logan Will came back to help further the lead. The Ghost Pirates pulled goaltender Michael Simpson for an extra attacker in hopes of converting offensively. To cap off the night, Blades' Captain Oliver Chau scored an empty net goal from inside his own blue line.
The Florida Everbaldes will play on Friday, December 5, against the Norfolk Admirals in Norfolk, Virginia.
BLADES BITS
Hudson Elynuik has had five goals in five games played with the Florida Everblades and is on a four-game point streak.
Sean Allen's three assists are the most by a Blade in one game this season.
Savannah Ghost Pirates' Will Riedell and Florida Everblades' Oliver Cooper and Kyle Penney in action
