Gladiators Edge Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in Overtime Thriller at Gas South Arena
Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators treated the home crowd at Gas South Arena to a nail-biting finish on Saturday night, earning a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. In a game defined by defensive discipline, clutch scoring, and an electric overtime atmosphere, the Gladiators continued their surge with their eleventh win of the season, improving to 11-4.
The opening period was a patient, calculated chess match. Atlanta generated the better looks early, but Greenville goaltending and tight defensive structure kept the Gladiators off the board. Both teams traded penalties throughout the frame, but neither side could capitalize, thanks in large part to strong special-teams play and key saves from Gladiators netminder T.J. Semptimphelter, who was sharp from the opening puck drop. The first twenty minutes closed scoreless, setting the stage for a tightly contested battle.
The second period brought more of the same defensive tension, with both teams feeling out opportunities in transition. Atlanta's penalty kill continued its strong form, shutting down multiple Greenville power plays. However, late in the frame, the Swamp Rabbits finally broke through with a goal from John Parker-Jones with 1:07 left in the period, sending the Gladiators into the third trailing 1-0.
The final period delivered the offensive spark the crowd was waiting for. At 5:30 in, Atlanta executed a crisp passing sequence that ended with Ryan Conroy burying the equalizer, assisted by Alex Young and Ryan Francis. The momentum continued when a Greenville penalty moments later gave the Gladiators a chance to take their first lead of the night. At 9:24 in, Young delivered, ripping home a power-play goal off feeds from Louis Boudon and Chad Nychuk, putting Atlanta ahead 2-1. But the Swamp Rabbits responded quickly, tying the game at the 10:22 mark on a shot from Keaton Mastrodonato, setting up a tense final stretch. Despite multiple quality chances for Atlanta and heavy offensive pressure down the stretch, the clock hit zero with the game knotted at 2-2, sending the matchup to overtime.
What followed was five minutes of pure drama. Three-on-three overtime opened with end-to-end rushes, highlight saves, and palpable tension that had the arena buzzing. "Let's go Glads!" chants echoed across Gas South Arena as both teams traded high-danger looks. Finally, at 5:32, the breakthrough came. Isak Walther jumped on a perfect setup from Brendan Less, burying the game-winner and sending the building into eruption as the Gladiators secured the 3-2 victory.
The win marked a significant momentum-builder for Atlanta as they now prepare for a quick turnaround. The Gladiators will face the Swamp Rabbits again Sunday afternoon at Gas South Arena for the rematch, a chance to close out the weekend strong and continue climbing the South Division standings. Puck drop is set for 3:10 PM, get your tickets.
